The owners of Milpa Kitchen & Cantina are launching a new concept in Denton: Pepitas Vegan Cocina.
In a Facebook post, owner Jorge Landeros announced the new restaurant and said an opening date will be released in the coming weeks.
it was originally going to be in a new building, but now amid the pandemic the restaurant will operate out of the Milpa building. The building is now divided into two concepts with different dining rooms and kitchen spaces.
Milpa has long had vegan options on the menu, so the concept grew from that research and recipe development, Landeros said. There will be traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex plates, along with snacks served at the restaurant.
To follow along with the restaurant's progress, visit their Facebook page.