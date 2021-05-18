Lake Homes Realty gained a new brokerage agent who will specialize in lake homes on and around Lewisville Lake, among other lakefront properties, the company announced Monday.
Shervett Anderson, who has over a decade of experience in the industry, recently moved her license to Lake Homes. She will specialize in properties on and around Eagle Mountain Lake, Lake Ray Hubbard and Lewisville Lake.
“We believe our agents’ intimate knowledge about their lake real estate markets, nuances of the lakes themselves and their involvement in local lake life is paramount to our continued growth,” Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn S. Phillips said. “By welcoming agents like Shervett to our team, we are able to offer outstanding customer service in the Lake Ray Hubbard, Eagle Mountain Lake and Lewisville Lake areas."