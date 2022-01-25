Brothers Magnolio, Humberto and Fredy Hernandez have been in Denton more than 20 years, with much of that time spent as head chefs at some of the city's most popular restaurants. But after a trip to Golden Triangle Mall prompted Freddie and his wife to inquire about a vacant food court space, the trio is putting their heads together for a venture all their own.
Mexican kitchen Boka Feliz — "Happy Mouth" in Spanish — soft opened in the mall last week. Located near the indoor playground, the restaurant focuses on made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine for families.
"Everything is authentic and handmade, and we try to eliminate processed food," said Daneydy Hernandez, Fredy's wife and a registered dietician.
The eatery is the first to fill the space since Chinese eatery Chow Joe, which shuttered in March 2021.
Popular dishes include quesabiria tacos with consome and red mole enchiladas. Nachos, poblana burgers and loaded fries for teens are also on the menu alongside kid-friendly snacks like fruit cups and chicken tenders.
"We have something for everybody," Daneydy said.
While Daneydy acts as general manager, running the front of the house and handling bookkeeping, the kitchen is the brothers' domain. The oldest, Magnolio, left his job as head chef of GreenHouse Restaurant to co-found Boka. Humberto headed up the kitchen at Loco Café, while Fredy spent time as the pit master at Juicy Pig Barbecue. The family often catered family or other events like weddings but didn't have their own space until now.
Fredy and Daneydy often take their children to the mall playground, and it was on one of their recent trips they noticed the mall's food options were limited. After talks with the mall's leasing agent, the Hernandez family decided to establish what they hope will be the first of several restaurants in the area.
Boka Feliz also offers custom catering. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
"It was definitely time for us to do something of our own," Daneydy said. "This is our baby and there's no days off. It's very rewarding."
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.