A new children’s cooking studio is preparing for an April opening in Denton.
Flour Power, which offers day classes and summer camps focused on getting kids involved in the cooking and baking process, is gearing up for its first event next month. Founded in North Carolina, the chain has locations in eight states and is growing in North Texas, with a new Frisco location coming soon.
Alyson Gregory Richter, who’s opening the Denton location with her husband, Jonathon, was inspired by their 10-year-old’s own cooking experiments last spring.
“Being home a lot during COVID, she started watching Chopped Junior and all those shows with kids and was really kind of trying to teach herself using YouTube videos and cookbooks,” Richter said. “She made a chocolate torte and homemade lemon curd and all these very impressive things, but I was noticing she didn’t have some of the really basic skills.”
Richter discovered the closest culinary-focused summer camp was in Allen or Fort Worth. While she did get her daughter, Noelle, signed up for a Flour Power class, she mentioned the idea of opening a Denton location to an educator friend, Kara Phillips.
“She said, ‘We can do it together,’ and we kind of joked about it, and now here we are,” Richter said.
Phillips will manage the Denton location at 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 113, with the Richters handling marketing and financials. For friends that grew up together, the joint venture is sure to be a good match, Richter said.
“We’ve known each other since we were in preschool, so this was like coming full circle in business together,” Richter said.
Flour Power offers weekly classes for preschool-aged children to teens, along with birthday party hosting and day camps. The studios also offer “Kids’ Night Out” events, which are shorter, evening classes that allow children to make their own dinner and dessert.
The difficulty of the dishes that participants create varies depending on age group, and many feature a basic recipe such as pizza that kids can customize.
“Typically, kids can be picky, so one of the hopes is when they make the food themselves, they’re a little bit more willing to try it sometimes,” Richter said.
Alongside regular cooking classes, Denton’s Flour Power will host free monthly classes for individuals with special needs. Those classes will be open to all ages, Richter said, and are done with participants and their caregiver.
The studio also hosts events for adults, including corporate training and team building events.
With construction on the space finishing up, the studio plans to hold its first event April 2-3 as part of the Denton Main Street Association’s Spring Open House. Flour Power will host its first Kids’ Night Out April 8, followed by a one-day camp April 15. The studio will have an official open house May 1.
For a full schedule of events, visit Flour Power’s website.