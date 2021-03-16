Serve Denton has appointed a new chief program officer, the nonprofit center announced in a news release March 10.
Nora Douglas, who previously served as the director of outcomes and evaluation at nonprofit resource center CNM, will aid Serve Denton’s efforts to plan and implement strategic programs to improve the center’s services, according to the release. Serve Denton hired CMN in early 2020 to help them evaluate their operations and implement a strategic plan.
“When running any size organization, it’s easy for each department to be siloed, which means systems aren’t running as effectively as they could be,” Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith said in the release. “Dr. Douglas will help us understand how we can improve our performance and help our team work together so that Serve Denton can be the most efficient and effective as it possibly can.”
— Amber Gaudet