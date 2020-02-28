Bellaire Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care is now under construction after an official ground breaking Monday, Feb. 24.
The new project has two phases, with the first phase set to be completed in December to have two residential homes that can accommodate 16 residents each. Then, a second phase will add two more homes that will be the same size.
Kimberly Truax, founder and owner of Kind Companions Caregiving Service, is heading the project after 28 years working with seniors and in senior living facilities.
The project team also includes Allison Engineering Group, Nelson Morgan Architects and Caliber Construction and was financed by First United Bank.