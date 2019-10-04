Hot Spots Eat Fresh, a new Asian fusion restaurant by the operators of longtime Denton favorite Naranja Cafe, is now open at 3520 E. McKinney St.
The spot has been vacant for almost two years, after Bahama Buck's closed at the end of November 2017.
Hot Spots Eat Fresh is in a soft opening right now, with hours daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., said Natalie Lam, the restaurant's manager. Eventually, it will expand to be open until 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The menu includes a full drink menu with boba and smoothies like at Naranja, plus entrees like teriyaki chicken and vegetables in curry as well as six different ramen dishes.