Golden Triangle Mall will get another anchor in its former Sears space this fall with specialty retailer Floor & Decor.
The flooring and tile outlet will occupy about 75,000 square feet on the north side of the former Sears property next to Conn's HomePlus, mall manager Matt Ludemann said. Construction on the interior began about two weeks ago, and while a solid grand opening date has not been set, the store is expected to open around October, Ludemann said.
Together, Ludemann is confident Floor & Decor and Conn's, which opened last year, will bring in more revenue than the department store that formerly occupied the space.
"I don't know exactly what the volume of this store will be, but I know that Floor & Decor by itself, excluding Conn's, will generate significantly more than what Sears did when they were open," Ludemann said. "So, the aggregate of Floor & Decor and Conn's will be significantly greater than what Sears was generating when they closed."
Sears closed in August 2018, and the north side of the space has remained vacant since. Conn's occupies about 45,000 square feet of the former department store space.
Established Floor & Decor locations in North Texas include Dallas, Plano, The Colony and North Richland Hills.