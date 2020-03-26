The Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at the Texas Woman's University announced Thursday new grants for women-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman-owned businesses in Texas can apply for grants from The AssistHER COVID-19 Business Emergency Relief Grant. Applicants must be female, U.S. citizens who are 18 or older, Texas residents and provide documentation that at least 51% of the business is woman-owned.
Applications must be submitted as a single PDF online, no longer than five pages. They will be assessed for funding on a rolling basis until the $1 million in funding, a total of 100 grant awards, is expended.
Applications can be submitted to smantaro@twu.edu. For more information, go to twu.edu/cwe or contact Tracy Irby at tirby@twu.edu, 940-898-2894.