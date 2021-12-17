During this past legislative session, several bills were enacted into law that affect condemning authorities and expand landowner’s rights during the condemnation process.
To provide context for the changes, I’ll outline the process in Texas that the state and its agencies (such as municipalities, certain quasi-government agencies, and a limited number of private entities — like pipeline companies — that perform quasi-governmental functions) must follow when condemning property for public use.
While at times the condemnation process starts informally, the formal process begins with a notice sent by the condemning authority to the landowner containing information about the condemnation process. The Legislature calls this notice the Landowner’s Bill of Rights. Following the Landowner’s Bill of Rights, the condemning authority must make an initial offer. This offer must be based on the condemning authority’s opinion about the fair market value of the property taken.
Before filing a suit to condemn a landowner’s property, the condemning authority must make a final offer. This offer must be identified as a final offer and if significant time has passed since the initial offer, it should be updated to reflect any changes in property value since the initial offer and ordinarily should be supported by an appraisal of the property that will be taken for public use.
If the landowner does not accept the final offer, the condemning authority can file suit to condemn the property. The judge of the court in which the condemnation suit is filed then appoints three special commissioners. The role of the special commissioners is to determine at an informal hearing the fair market value of the property. The landowner has the right, but not the obligation, to participate in the special commissioners’ hearing. Once the special commissioners have decided the property’s fair market value, they make a written award that is filed with the court.
The condemning authority and the landowner then have 20 days to object to the award. If neither party objects, the award becomes a final judgment as to the property taken and its fair market value. If either party objects, the proceeding essentially converts to an ordinary lawsuit. Which, depending on your perspective, may be like having an ordinary case of cancer. That aside, with the background above, let’s discuss the recent changes.
House Bill 2730 adds some requirements to the information contained in the Landowner’s Bill of Rights and the initial offer, and changed some of the initial notice requirements and procedures for the appointment of special commissioners. The Landowner’s Bill of Rights must now include notice to the landowner regarding the landowner’s right to file a written complaint against an agent of a condemning entity. Typically, on large projects, condemning authorities’ contract with right of way agents to assist them in the condemnation process up to and sometimes through the filing of the lawsuit. More importantly, an addendum to the Landowner’s Bill of Rights containing the terms of the property conveyance instrument, including which terms are negotiable, must be sent.
This is an important change. This provision should level the playing field between sophisticated and unsophisticated landowners. Most developers and real estate investors can identify which terms of a property conveyance offer from a condemning authority are likely to be negotiable. Most everyone else might assume that none of the terms are negotiable. In my opinion, this is a thoughtful addition to the Landowner’s Bill of Rights. It may also have the effect of incentivizing condemning authorities to ask only for what is essential.
Under House Bill 2730, the initial offer must now be accompanied by an appraisal or it must state whether the offer includes compensation for damages to the remainder. This change also should have a leveling effect. If you know what damages to the remainder are, you can make a more informed decision.
In addition to compensation for the property taken, the condemning authority must also compensate a landowner for any reduction in value that results to the landowner’s remaining property after the part taken is condemned. As an easy example, a restaurant site might be significantly less valuable after a significant part of its parking lot is condemned to widen a road. Much like identifying negotiable terms, sophisticated landowners are familiar with the concept of damages to the remainder, but folks who are having part of their residential lot condemned for a road widening or sewer easement might not be.
The changes to the appointment of special commissioners is also a good change. Both parties to a condemnation suit have a limited right to object to the special commissioners. Each side can object to one of the three special commissioners appointed. Previously, an objection led to delay and the objection was somewhat blind. You did not know who would be appointed in place of the commissioner to which you objected. Now, the court appoints the three specials and two alternates at the start of the case. This allows the parties to know who at least is likely to be the replacement to the special commissioner they strike (it will be one of the two alternates).
Additionally, this change should cut down on the administrative delay that currently accompanies a strike. The replacement commissioners have been identified and likely have been in communication with the condemning authority regarding the status of the condemnation action and scheduling the special commissioners’ hearing.
In cases involving pipelines, the easement offered by the condemning authority must now be more specific. In addition to identifying the general terms in the conveyance instrument that the landowner can negotiate, the easement document offered must identify the maximum number of pipelines that may be installed under the conveyance instrument; a description of the type of pipeline appurtenances (e.g. pipes, values, compressors, pumps, meters, etc.) authorized under the conveyance instrument; the maximum diameter of each pipeline to be installed; the type or category of substances permitted to be transported through each pipeline installed; and a provision describing whether the easement rights are exclusive or nonexclusive; and a provision limiting the private entity’s right of access.
All of these changes seem calculated to rein in overreach and condemnation for rights that may be needed in the future but are not needed now. Additionally, these changes also should level the playing field between sophisticated and unsophisticated landowners. Further, the pipeline companies must now provide written notice before entering a property to survey the area to be taken for the pipeline and agree to indemnify the landowner for any damages to the property resulting from the surveying activity.
The above changes are not all the changes made by the Legislature during the past legislative session, but they are the changes most likely to affect North Texas landowners. As always, articles are not legal advice. If you are contacted by a condemning authority about their interest in your property for condemnation or otherwise, contacting an attorney who specializes in real estate matters is recommended.