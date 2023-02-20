Jess Crow gives volunteer Janell Trachta some tips on painting the mural she created at the Plant Factory on Monday. Community members are invited to join in painting murals at the business through Saturday.
Artist Jess Crow, center, pauses for a photo with Plant Factory owner Simon Fuhrmann, left, and his brother, Travis Fuhrmann, on Monday. Travis approached Crow about painting a mural at the business; now, the artist from Alaska is painting murals there through this week.
When Alaskan artist Jess Crow came to Fort Worth to teach a class, she expected it would be like one of the many others she’d taught at locations around the country — in and out. But after a conversation with a student, she instead found herself making plans to spend more than a week in Denton volunteering her skills to paint murals celebrating Texas’ rich native plant life at Denton Plant Factory.
Crow, an artist who works in epoxy, paints and woodworking and a soon-to-be author, typically tries to do a giveback project every year, although it’s usually in Alaska. This time, the Denton nursery — which opened in the former Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment space at 1421 N. Loop 288 in early 2021 — caught her attention.
“The owner, Simon Fuhrmann, was born and raised [in Denton], his entire family lives there, and I guess they [Denton Plant Factory] often get mistaken for being only wholesale,” Crow said. “In addition to purchasing in 2020, in 2021 you guys had a pretty big drought. So, learning all these things I thought, well, they’re just wanting to spruce up the building [and] maybe draw some crowds.”
Fuhrmann, who previously ran the business with a partner but is now the sole owner, had been asking around about getting a mural painted for a while, but was quoted as much as $25,000.
Like most new businesses, most of Denton Plant Factory’s profits go back into the operation, which hasn’t been immune to the economic instability of the past few years — so there isn’t a lot to spare for creative projects.
That’s why his brother, Travis, approached Crow to ask what it would normally cost to paint a mural. About a week later, Crow and Fuhrmann were on a video call, and the vision for the murals was born — without a price tag.
What’s transpired involves more than just Crow and Denton Plant Factory; it’s become a community effort, as local businesses and residents are getting involved. And they’re welcomed.
Insects, flowers and greenery will fill the colorful paintings on the sides of Denton Plant Factory’s three buildings, which will include butterfly wings visitors can pose in front of for photos. African violets in tribute to Simon and Travis’ grandmother, who died last week, will also be added.
Crow, who flew into Dallas last week and will continue to work on the murals through Saturday, said locals have rallied around the project.
“In a matter of a couple of weeks, we were able to get a lot of community involvement where we now have volunteers who are going to come out and help paint,” Crow said.
Local businesses and residents were quick to offer services.
Staff from Gillean Brothers Roofing will volunteer time for the work, with Sherwin-Williams donating paints and members of the public invited to join in the mural painting. Wagner Spray Tech, Purdy, Krylon, C Bar T Properties, Frontier Waterproofing, Vierra Design Group and Ahonui Artisans were also among the volunteers.
Locals Nick and Kaitlin Knabe of Knabe Woodworks, who previously took a class with Crow, were integral in helping rally volunteers, Crow said.
The annual giveback projects are, in many ways, a tribute to Crow’s roots, she said. As a young mom of three kids and someone who struggles with chronic illness — Crow and her youngest both have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which deteriorates connective tissue — she remembers what it’s like to have to choose between art that fed her spirit and necessities.
“That is a huge part of why this story struck me is because they just wanted some art and it was out of their reach,” Crow said. “It’s just that little gentle nudge that every once in a while you need in order to feel encouraged and to feel invested and alive in your business.
“If I can, in any way, shape or form play a part — a physical part, not just a supportive word — then I’m going to do it.”
This week will culminate in an unveiling Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with giveaways and bites from food truck El Cucuy Burritos. The “Time to Grow” event, which also welcomes in spring, will be an annual one, although what the next one will look like has not been decided.
For Fuhrmann, the willingness of other Denton residents to step up and help his business stand out has been humbling.
“Some of the business owners I grew up with, some I’ve known for a long time, some of them I’ve never met, and to have them seem to be even more willing than anyone — it just proves there’s still a lot of good in the world,” Fuhrmann said. “We just received that.”
To join in on helping paint the mural, visit Denton Plant Factory between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Saturday. The event is free for all ages, no experience required.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.