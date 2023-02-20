When Alaskan artist Jess Crow came to Fort Worth to teach a class, she expected it would be like one of the many others she’d taught at locations around the country — in and out. But after a conversation with a student, she instead found herself making plans to spend more than a week in Denton volunteering her skills to paint murals celebrating Texas’ rich native plant life at Denton Plant Factory.

Crow, an artist who works in epoxy, paints and woodworking and a soon-to-be author, typically tries to do a giveback project every year, although it’s usually in Alaska. This time, the Denton nursery — which opened in the former Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment space at 1421 N. Loop 288 in early 2021 — caught her attention.

