Seth Thistle, assistant manager of Movie Tavern in Denton, was one of three recipients of the 2018 Ben Marcus Humanitarian of the Year Award.
The award is presented by Movie Tavern's parent company, the Marcus Corporation. The award is designed to recognize employees who have gone above and beyond to volunteer and help others.
Thistle frequently works with Heroic Inner Kids, a nonprofit to help special needs children. Through the organization, he's hosted several children for special screenings at the theater and created interactive exhibits for Heroic Inner Kids conventions.
In part of the award, Marcus Corporation donated $1,000 to the organization.