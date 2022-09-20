Grants have commonly been available for nonprofit organizations, but for-profit small businesses are finding more access to grant funding. Many new grant opportunities targeting small-business owners became available during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the business owners did not know where to begin the grant-writing process. Taking an orderly approach can make the process go smoother and help you prepare a better application. The following steps can make for a better submission.
Read, read, read: Before doing anything else, you should read through the grant proposal, guidelines and FAQs to get an idea of what is required on the application and if you are eligible to apply. Pay close attention to everything that is required for the grant — you want to meet those requirements.
Ask questions: If you are unsure about anything in the application process, reach out to the organization providing the grant. Make sure you have checked the FAQs before doing this, and if you have more than one question, put those together and ask in one email. Companies are usually happy to clarify things for you. Any questions about the grant should be asked before submitting an application because most do not allow a second application or adjustments to a submitted application.
Writing your proposal: Make a checklist of everything that you will need to submit. Your budget should be prepared as soon as possible, as that is one of the most important aspects for funding. Make sure you thoroughly answer each question and clearly state what your project is and how the funds will be used. Don’t add things that are not asked for — that makes it difficult to find the required criteria. Omit jargon or information that people outside of your industry would not understand. Share the proposal with someone who does not know anything about your business to see if it makes sense. Proofread your application and make sure it is not too long as the judges most likely have many applications to review.
Allow plenty of time: Deadlines come up quickly so make sure you have taken the time to proofread your application, and have someone review it for clarity. Technology can fail, and it may take longer than expected to upload documents. Missing the deadline even by a few seconds will qet your application disqualified.
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs has offered nine rounds of grants and tries to make the process easier for applicants each round. The StartHER grant opens Sept. 22, with applications due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. Twenty-five $5,000 grants will be awarded to women entrepreneurs in Texas. For further information, visit https://twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs/starther/.
TRACY IRBYis the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’sUniversity. Emailtirby@twu.edu.