Grants have commonly been available for nonprofit organizations, but for-profit small businesses are finding more access to grant funding. Many new grant opportunities targeting small-business owners became available during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the business owners did not know where to begin the grant-writing process. Taking an orderly approach can make the process go smoother and help you prepare a better application. The following steps can make for a better submission.

Read, read, read: Before doing anything else, you should read through the grant proposal, guidelines and FAQs to get an idea of what is required on the application and if you are eligible to apply. Pay close attention to everything that is required for the grant — you want to meet those requirements.

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. Email tirby@twu.edu.

