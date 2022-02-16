Home sales in Denton dipped 10% in January. Pending sales were down 16% compared to the same time a year ago. Average home prices in Denton dipped slightly from their December highs but that still put them roughly 22% higher than a year ago. The number of homes available for sale in Denton has never been lower.
While builders and existing owners are still minting profits in the local real estate market, buyer sentiment and home affordability are getting crushed. Mortgage interest rates are now spiking above 4% as yields blow out across the spectrum. A major market shift is underway.
For those of you who have been following, this is what I was warning about. The housing market has been driven to crazy extremes during the pandemic on a rising tide of liquidity. The Fed is now tasked with removing all of the excess liquidity that shouldn’t have been provided to the markets in the first place. They have a lot of work to do.
That 7.5% headline inflation reading for January was still masking the government’s misdirection on housing. Here’s a summary of the official consumer price index guesstimates (12-month change) for January housing inflation:
Shelter up 4.4%.
Rent of primary residence up 3.8%.
Owners’ equivalent rent (OER) up 4.1%.
Single-family rents in the Denton County area were up 14%. There were few good options for those looking to escape spiraling housing inflation. The only escape from reality was the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which continued to gaslight everyone in America.
The CPI doesn’t measure actual rents and home prices. If it did, the headline CPI could have easily come in at double digits for January. Instead of warning people about spiraling inflation in the housing market, the government has used the Bureau of Labor Statistics to hide the inflation while they actively encourage buyers to lever up at record high prices.
There’s a reason the Federal Housing Finance Agency raised the conforming loan limits for 2022 by a record 18%. It’s not because they are concerned about home affordability. This was intentional action by vested interests to encourage more sales and credit (aka debt) growth. It’s the best government lobbying can buy.
This is how the Fed’s trickle-down policies foster massive wealth and income inequality. By keeping rates at the zero bound and pouring trillions of dollars of liquidity into the financial system, the Federal Reserve created more passive income streams for investors. Remember the billions in capital pouring into build-to-rent housing? This is a perfect example of how the Fed facilitates wealth and income inequality. The rich get richer and working families get priced out of the market.
I watched a video from a major real estate consulting firm where the executive talked about the need for developers and industry profiteers to “educate” city officials on the merits of build-to-rent. Apparently, your local city officials need help trying to bury you even deeper in wealth and income inequality. You don’t need to buy your own home. You can just rent it from one of the various Wall Street firms gobbling up affordable homes across the country as they securitize the rents.
Builders getting a wakeup call
New home builders are getting a wake-up call as yields blow out and the shares of publicly traded companies head south. The iShares Home Construction ETF (exchange-traded fund) was down 19% year-to-date after the red-hot CPI print. Builder stocks, like home buyers, can be very interest-rate sensitive. Maybe they were looking at the over 1.5 million construction units in the pipeline and wondering who’s going to buy them at record-high prices in a rising rate environment? As interest rates head higher, buyers may finally begin to question why they have been paying more money for less real estate. I suspect those cancellation rates will be moving higher. We’ll find out soon enough.
Builders and existing property owners have been feasting on a red-hot real estate market with multiple bids on properties as soon as they hit the market. That’s about to change, and probably sooner than many imagined. Many real estate agents were banking on a strong spring selling season. That is no longer a sure thing. Some were completely oblivious to what has been going on behind the scenes. Others were encouraging their clients to level up and throw out offers way above asking price so they could pocket a commission. It’s an unfortunate reality of the industry.
Buyers and sellers should choose their representation wisely. With a record number of agents in the business, there are many who have only seen an up market. Some probably couldn’t even tell you what the Great Recession was or what caused it.
The Federal Reserve is always there behind the scenes, pulling the levers of credit and liquidity. They do a great job of blowing bubbles. When the fires erupt, causing untold damage, average Americans are left in the pile of burning embers. They probably don’t intend to cause another recession, but our reckless central bank has made another huge mess in the housing market. Now comes the bountiful harvest of consequences.
Since the 1950s, the Fed has raised its main policy rate a dozen times. There was only one instance when the Fed’s policy-tightening didn’t lead to a recession. This most reckless Fed ever is now staring at the prospect of not only raising the policy rate significantly but also selling trillions of liquidity off its gargantuan $8.9 trillion balance sheet. Are you feeling lucky?
To be perfectly clear, I’m not saying the housing market is going to crash. It’s an election year, after all. What I’m saying is that a major market shift is underway. Prospective buyers and home sellers should pay attention.
Pandemic profiteering
Multiple bills are now being floated in Congress to ban stock trading by elected officials. We also have the most powerful monetary institution on the planet actively stonewalling an outside investigation of the pandemic profiteering by current and former staff members. A Reuters Freedom of Information Act request for communication records of pandemic trading by policymakers was denied. The Fed just told Reuters to pound sand.
“The U.S. Federal Reserve, responding to a Freedom of Information Act request by Reuters, said there are about 60 pages of correspondence between its ethics officials and policymakers regarding financial transactions conducted during the pandemic year 2020 … . but it ‘denied in full’ to release the documents, citing exemptions under the information act that it said applied in this case.”
In case you haven’t figured it out by now, the talk about Fed transparency is just that. The most reckless Fed ever has no interest in accountability for policymakers. When things head south, they just resign early and enjoy a comfortable retirement.