Retailers closed by stay-at-home orders may open Friday — but under new statewide restrictions meant to limit further spread of COVID-19.
One week ago, Gov. Greg Abbott eased some surgery restrictions, reopened state parks and announced that some nonessential business could reopen only as "to-go" on Friday.
Businesses may not allow customers to come into their stores under these newest orders. They are required to deliver items to customers' cars, homes or other locations.
The easing was the first of several steps Abbott announced to reopen the economy safely and strategically. More announcements are expected Monday. Abbott appointed a committee of medical experts and business leaders to guide decision-making in the weeks to come.
Since the announcement, the Texas Department of State Health Services published guidance for businesses, employees and customers of retail to-go.
Guidance for retail to-go employees includes:
- Screening for illness before coming into the business and washing/sanitizing hands upon entering the business.
- Regularly disinfecting work areas and maintaining social distance.
- Wearing face coverings.
- Washing/sanitizing hands routinely, including after each interaction with a customer.
A team of city employees is continuously monitoring federal, state and local requirements and best practices, including those that apply to businesses. Many Denton businesses have already, or will soon, receive information about these latest orders from city officials. In a news release Wednesday, Denton city inspectors noted that the new state guidance for retail to-go does not apply to essential businesses operating during stay-at-home orders.
Retailers can expect regular site visits from the city staff, who are providing support to businesses that are resuming operations as a to-go business to ensure they are implementing necessary safety measures.
Customers with concerns about practices at any business operating under the current orders can report those concerns through Engage Denton, the city's mobile app, which also is online at engagedenton.com.
Additional resources for both businesses and residents are available at cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.