Modern Woodmen, a fraternal benefit society, contributed $480,136.61 to organizations and residents in North-Central Texas in 2019, according to a news release. The funds allocated are in support of social, educational, volunteer and fundraising activities in the region and have recently helped members and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The contribution includes $337,942.11 raised by local Modern Woodmen chapters and youth service clubs partnering with community groups. The society’s home office matched up to $2,500 annually per chapter and $500 per youth club.
In addition to highlighting benefits that provide support for individuals with financial, medical and other concerns related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Modern Woodmen has introduced a relief program for community organizations. The program provides chapters and youth club members with funds to make donations to local nonprofit or public organizations.
In total, up to $2.5 million is expected to be donated through this program.
“One of our local region’s principles is for our representatives to be valued citizens,” said Tim Smith, Modern Woodmen North-Central Texas regional director, in a statement. “This principle means more now than ever, and we plan to make an impact – from purchasing groceries for those in financial hard times to offering relief funds for nonprofit organizations supporting those same folks.
“We are looking to stand up and be that community pillar – that valued citizen – in this time of need.”
Area members are part of 23 chapters, with one Summit chapter for members older than 55, and three youth service clubs. In 2019, local members spent a total of 1,588 hours volunteering in North-Central Texas.