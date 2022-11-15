A will is an effective way for one to ensure that his property is transferred according to his wishes upon death. A person who makes a will is called a Testator. Those who inherit under a will are called devisees. The personal representative of an estate named in a will is called an executor. This article addresses a few misconceptions surrounding wills, the process of probating a will and the executor’s authority.
I see people with good intentions get into trouble because they do not know when and how a will becomes effective. A will is not effective until the Testator dies, and the will is admitted to probate by a court of competent jurisdiction. Wills have no effect while the Testator is alive. Any time prior to the Testator’s death, he may change or revoke his will. A will may not be offered for probate until the Testator has passed. After a will is offered for probate, it must then be admitted to probate by a court with probate jurisdiction. This process involves a hearing where evidence is presented on the validity of the will, the Testator’s family, the Testator’s death and other matters. If the person offering the will provides the necessary proof, the court will sign an order admitting the will to probate, which gives the will effect. If an administration is necessary to wind up the Testator’s affairs before distributing the estate’s property, the court may appoint an executor to handle the estate administration in conjunction with admitting the will to probate.
A second misconception that can lead to trouble is the belief the executor named in the will becomes the estate executor immediately upon the Testator’s death. While most wills name an executor, chosen by the Testator, to administer his estate and ultimately distribute the estate property to the devisees named in the will, the named executor has no authority to take such action until he is appointed by a court. The executor named in a will must be legally qualified to serve and not disqualified from serving. For example, he must live in the state of Texas or have a registered agent in Texas, cannot have a felony conviction, must be mentally competent, and must satisfy other requirements before getting court approval to serve. Once appointed by the court, the executor must give an oath and may be required to post a bond as a condition of receiving Letters Testamentary, which are necessary to confirm the court’s appointment. The executor must act in compliance with the terms of the will, a court order and applicable law. He does not have unfettered discretion to administer the estate as he sees fit.
A third mistake I see all too often is the failure to properly transfer title to property. Ownership of estate property vests in the devisees upon the Testator’s death as a matter of law. However, if the transfer of real and personal property is not properly documented and recorded, ownership may be difficult to establish years later. Record title to real property is shown by a valid deed or other conveyance document that is recorded in the land records of the county where the property is located. If no such document is recorded, the rightful owner may not be able to assert his rights in the property or sell his property because he cannot show that he has clear title to the property. Establishing clear title generally becomes more complicated and expensive with the passage of time.
The failure to properly transfer title usually results from not knowing or not following the steps that need to be taken. In some cases, after someone dies, no action is taken to legally distribute estate property. Other times, the proper procedures are not followed. I have had a handful of people tell me that the County Central Appraisal District (“CAD”) took care of a real property title transfer. The CAD assesses property taxes. It does not have authority to convey title to property. In those cases, the CAD had only changed the name on the tax account tied to the property. To transfer title to real property, a valid conveyance document must be recorded in the county land records.
If you have questions about the subject matter of this article or are in need of advice on estate-related issues, consult with a qualified attorney.
This article is by no means comprehensive, and it is not intended as legal advice.