A will is an effective way for one to ensure that his property is transferred according to his wishes upon death. A person who makes a will is called a Testator. Those who inherit under a will are called devisees. The personal representative of an estate named in a will is called an executor. This article addresses a few misconceptions surrounding wills, the process of probating a will and the executor’s authority.

I see people with good intentions get into trouble because they do not know when and how a will becomes effective. A will is not effective until the Testator dies, and the will is admitted to probate by a court of competent jurisdiction. Wills have no effect while the Testator is alive. Any time prior to the Testator’s death, he may change or revoke his will. A will may not be offered for probate until the Testator has passed. After a will is offered for probate, it must then be admitted to probate by a court with probate jurisdiction. This process involves a hearing where evidence is presented on the validity of the will, the Testator’s family, the Testator’s death and other matters. If the person offering the will provides the necessary proof, the court will sign an order admitting the will to probate, which gives the will effect. If an administration is necessary to wind up the Testator’s affairs before distributing the estate’s property, the court may appoint an executor to handle the estate administration in conjunction with admitting the will to probate.

RYAN T. WEBSTER is an associate at Alagood Cartwright Burke PC and can be reached at rwebster@dentonlaw.com and www.dentonlaw.com.

