Aaron Layman

Real estate broker Aaron Layman tours model homes in the Creekside area in 2020. His 2023 predictions for the housing market show a bumpy ride.

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

The Denton housing market started 2023 with renewed vigor as lower mortgage rates helped to stimulate some demand from homebuyers.

More aggressive price-cutting from sellers and builders also helped to boost affordability of homes. While closed sales were relatively flat in January, pending contracts jumped 33% from a year ago.

