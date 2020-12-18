Millennials are getting the short end of the stick under Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve. While many in this important demographic for the housing market choose to rent, there are countless others who have been priced out of the market with rampant asset inflation in the housing market. It is concerning that the most important demographic for the housing market during the coming decade has been bludgeoned by a struggling employment sector and escalating home prices which remain out of reach for many, despite record low mortgage rates.
Denton home prices continued to defy normal seasonal trends last month with the Federal Reserve’s foot still on the accelerator. Median prices in the city of Denton were up 6.1% compared to last year, while average prices hit a new record high of $315,590. That translates to a 13.4% increase from November of last year… in the middle of a global pandemic with Texas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations threatening more lockdowns. Denton County saw similar home price gains with median prices jumping 8.9% and average prices up 9.5%.
If you are wondering who’s buying all of these homes, just fix your gaze toward the recipients of the trillions in Fed largesse this year. Existing property owners, and particularly America’s wealthy, have never had it better. Recent figures show that U.S. homeowners are $1 trillion richer thanks to recent home price gains during the pandemic. Some people are opting to buy second homes. Others are simply looking for a nicer place. The exodus from California, Illinois and other high tax states continues to fuel demand for homes in Texas. Demand for million-dollar homes is all the rage in the COVID-Fed-fueled housing boom.
“Wealthy Americans, largely untouched by the recession and eager for more living space, have been on a homebuying binge,” Bloomberg writes.
Available home inventory in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now so low it’s eating into sales growth. Denton County is down to a single month of inventory. DFW overall is staring at just 1.5 months of supply. Not surprisingly, homes are rather expensive in the current market with too many buyers chasing a very small pool of available fish. Median and average prices in the DFW area were up 13.1% and 15.4% respectively. Everyone moderately attached to those central bank liquidity lines is seizing the opportunity to buy up assets, any asset they can get their hands on in some cases.
With many federal moratoriums and programs set to expire at the end of the month, millions of Americans could be looking at eviction or foreclosure. Recent figures for Texas indicate there are 700,000 people in the Lone Star State at risk of eviction or foreclosure next year. This is all happening while Congress and the White House spin endless excuses about why we can’t protect America’s most vulnerable citizens. It’s a sad picture when the North Texas Food Bank sees record lines of hungry Texans while America’s billionaires grow richer by the day.
This is the economy and housing market Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve have created with the horribly misguided and poorly supervised COVID-19 bailouts and stimulus. The list of corporate executives raking in seven-figure bonuses and seven-figure salaries in 2020 is longer than you can imagine, even as corporations lay off thousands of employees. Gravity Payments CEO, Dan Price, summed up the situation in 2020.
“The airlines got a $50 billion bailout and then laid off 90,000 people,” he said. “If someone can explain to me why we could only afford to give people $1,200 of their tax dollars back, I’d love to hear it. Because that was 8 months ago and it amounts to $4.83 a day at this point.”
American taxpayers are unwittingly funding bonuses for corporate CEO’s via the Fed’s debt monetization schemes. The Fed has fueled a massive rally in many company shares, thus enriching all those executives receiving stock-based compensation. There are a lot of wealthy Americans looking to buy homes, many richer than they were before the pandemic started. At the opposite end of the spectrum there are still roughly 20 million Americans receiving some form of state or federal unemployment assistance.
There are undoubtedly a large number of millennials hoping for another stimulus check that may not arrive. Americans in lower income brackets are probably pondering the current dynamic.
“The bottom 50% get to see stimulus funds held up by a man from Kentucky they didn’t vote for and they get to watch the top 1% get ever richer enabled by a Fed who they never elected,” said Sven Henrich, the lead market strategist for NorthmanTrader.
Many existing homeowners have been fortunate enough to take advantage of record low interest rates to keep their finances intact. Many white-collar professionals have even improved their fortunes during the pandemic, provided with the luxury of being able to work from home.
For many who lack jobs or assets, low rates are irrelevant. This is the credibility trap Federal Reserve officials keep finding themselves in. On the one hand Powell and his colleagues at the Fed tell Americans they need to get a better education and training to participate in the American economy. At the same time, they are pulling up the ladder to prevent upward mobility as they enrich existing asset holders.
If you are wondering what the next administration is going to do to fix our bifurcated housing market and rampant wealth inequality, you may be disappointed. Biden’s pick for Treasury secretary is none other than Janet Yellen. Yes, that Janet Yellen! The labor economist and former Fed chair is already laying out some lofty goals and platitudes to solve the nations’ problems. Ironically, the problems she wants to fix are the same problems she helped create while heading the Federal Reserve. The next few years promise to be very interesting. Millennials watching the purchasing power of their currency get taken to the woodshed should pay close attention to policy. Policy matters, particularly for the housing market.
AARON LAYMAN is the owner-broker of Aaron Layman Properties LLC. Contact him at 940-209-2100, sales@aaronlayman.com or www.aaronlayman.com.