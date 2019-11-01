Some employees at Medical City Denton just got a raise.
Medical City Healthcare announced this week a market-wide wage increase to make its internal minimum wage $13 an hour. The state and federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
The change will impact 500 workers at 16 hospitals, eight off-campus emergency rooms and other facilities and work sites for the medical group.
“This wage increase reflects our commitment to recruit and retain the very best talent,” says Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare, in a press release. “Helping to ensure that our colleagues are financially stable contributes to the high quality care they provide to our patients.”