Healthgrades has named Medical City Denton one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, putting them in the top 5% of health care facilities across the country for overall clinical performance.
Medical City Denton is the only hospital in Denton to be ranked a Level II Trauma Center and is a Primary Stroke Center, Cycle 6 Chest Pain center and A-rated for safety by the Leapfrog Group.
“We’re proud to recognize Medical City Denton as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Medical City Denton consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in their community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence.”
Healthgrades evaluates patient mortality and complication rates across 31 common conditions and procedures, selecting the top performers from among nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. The report shows a gap between the best-ranked hospitals and those that did not receive the distinction, recognizing that improved performance among non-ranked hospitals could save as many as 160,000 lives.
Medical City Arlington, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City McKinney and Medical City Plano were also named to the 250 Best Hospitals list.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.