Medical City Denton.

 DRC file photo

Healthgrades has named Medical City Denton one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, putting them in the top 5% of health care facilities across the country for overall clinical performance.

Medical City Denton is the only hospital in Denton to be ranked a Level II Trauma Center and is a Primary Stroke Center, Cycle 6 Chest Pain center and A-rated for safety by the Leapfrog Group.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

