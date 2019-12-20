Medical City Denton was named on of the 50 best hospitals for vascular surgery and was one of the 37 best hospitals in the country.
In two different ratings, the Leapfrog group named the hospital one of the best in the country based on patient safety, quality and other publicly available standards. It was only one of four hospitals in the state to receive the distinction.
Additionally, Healthgrades named the hospital on the list of the 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery in 2020, making it one of five hospitals in the state to earn the recognition.