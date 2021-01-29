Medical City Denton is now the only hospital in Denton County to hold a Cycle 6 Chest Pain Accreditation for heart and vascular treatment, according to a news release.
Hospitals that have earned Primary PCI Accreditation from the American College of Cardiology have percutaneous coronary intervention, a specialized therapy for relieving chronic chest pain, available 24 hours a day.
“Medical City Denton consistently looks for opportunities to be measured against the top performers for all of our services,” said Steven Edgar, chief executive officer of Medical City Denton. “The Cycle 6 Accreditation is an example of that commitment to excellence always in heart and vascular treatment in every action, every patient, every time.”