Longtime downtown Denton shop McNeill’s Appliance will close its doors Saturday after nearly a century in business.
Owners Steve McNeill, 63, and Pam Grimes, 66, will retire after the store’s closure. Opened by FC McNeill in 1931, the appliance retailer and repair shop leaves behind a 90-year legacy in the Denton community.
With no family to continue the business, the siblings began looking into selling McNeill’s three or four years ago. Grimes and McNeill first announced in July that the store would close Aug. 6 but extended the closure when they received interest from potential buyers.
“It’s not as simple as saying ‘Who’s going to pay the most?’” McNeill told the Denton Record-Chronicle in early August. “If someone is going to continue the business, we want to make sure it’s the right buyer who will honor the name and do as good a job as we tried to do.”
A sealed-bid auction for the business did not return acceptable offers, though, so this time, the family is closing the store for good.
Doors to McNeill’s, at 104 W. Oak St., will close at 1 p.m. Saturday. The store will host an online auction for remaining inventory, store fixtures and vehicles Oct. 25-26 at orbitbid.com. Inventory will be added to the auction site by Sept. 20.
Although the family plans to stay in North Texas, saying goodbye to their longtime customers will be difficult.
“We have been blessed to have a very special relationship with the Denton community, including surrounding areas, for over 90 years,” McNeill said in a July Facebook post announcing the store’s closure. “This has included loyal customers spanning multiple generations as well as very special, loyal employees, also spanning multiple generations in some cases. We have several current employees with 30-40 years of service to the company. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the loyalty of these employees and customers.”
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.