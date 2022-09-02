McNeill's
Longtime Denton appliance store McNeill's will close its doors for the final time at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Longtime downtown Denton shop McNeill’s Appliance will close its doors Saturday after nearly a century in business.

Owners Steve McNeill, 63, and Pam Grimes, 66, will retire after the store’s closure. Opened by FC McNeill in 1931, the appliance retailer and repair shop leaves behind a 90-year legacy in the Denton community.

