The Denton Square will lose another longtime business this month.
McBride Music & Pawn will shutter Friday after 54 years in Denton, owners announced Monday. COVID-19 created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, as has its downtown location, co-owner Cody Garcia told the Denton Record–Chronicle.
“It’s a difficult business with a lot of overhead, and it just wasn’t making sense for us to operate the business anymore,” Garcia said.
Staff members were informed of the impending closure, which has been in the works for some time, long before the public announcement, Garcia said.
“I know it seems abrupt to the public, but it’s taken a lot of careful planning to make the move,” Garcia said. “The people we have working for us have meant a lot to us, and we wanted to give them time to process and make other arrangements.”
Larry McBride opened the shop, at 116 W. Oak St. on the north side of the Square, in 1968. McBride’s nephew, Glen, helped run the family business for years before leaving to open his own pawn shop, which closed in 2018 before reopening under new ownership. Garcia, who frequented McBride Music when he was a music student at the University of North Texas, bought the shop with a partner after Larry’s death in 2011.
The store’s final day in business is Friday. McBride Music & Pawn will have a two-day liquidation sale this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and remaining pawn loans will be serviced by Allstate Pawn beginning Thursday. Allstate Pawn is located at 1116 S. Woodrow Lane in Denton.
As for what’s next, Garcia said he and a partner recently purchased 2K Pawn & Gun in Decatur, where he plans to focus his efforts. There are no solid plans for the McBride space at this time.
“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love that place and I’ve poured a lot of my life into it, but it’s better to quit on our own terns,” Garcia said. “I love Denton, I love the Square, I love all of our customers — it’s just time to move on from the business.”
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.