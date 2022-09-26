McBride Music & Pawn

McBride Music & Pawn has been there for Denton musicians for the past 50-plus years, located on the Oak Street side of the Square.

 DRC file photo

The Denton Square will lose another longtime business this month.

McBride Music & Pawn will shutter Friday after 54 years in Denton, owners announced Monday. COVID-19 created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, as has its downtown location, co-owner Cody Garcia told the Denton Record–Chronicle.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Recommended for you