A new sandwich shop is preparing for an opening near the University of North Texas campus this summer — and it's offering a unique theme.
Construction is underway on Cheba Hut Toasted Subs' first Denton location at the Epoch on Eagle mixed-use housing and shopping complex. The franchise will be the first of the Arizona-founded, marijuana-themed eateries in the area and the fifth in Texas, with a nearby location in Dallas' Deep Ellum.
Though the shop is a nod toward cannabis culture, none of its products contain THC or cannabinoids, franchise owner Bhavik Bhakta said.
"It's just a vibe and an experience," Bhakta said. "When you walk in there, you feel welcomed and that you can be your own person — and the food is excellent."
The Denton location is one of three to be launched by the 25-year-old in partnership with his father. The menu features over 30 signature "toasted" subs alongside craft beers, Krispy Bar treats and other munchies.
The 2,500-square-foot location will also feature a large patio with an outdoor-indoor bar. Bhakta hopes to have the shop open by the first or second week of July.
Although the next locations have not been solidified, he's eyeing a North Dallas shop.
"We're super stoked to bring it to Denton and the community there," Bhakta said.
— Amber Gaudet
