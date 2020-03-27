Family attorney Marci Martinez has been recognized as Two Years 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction in Texas. The award was given to Martinez by The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys (AIOFLA), a third-party ratings organization, according to a news release.
“I am honored to have received this award for client service,” said Marci Martinez. “Service, in short, is not what you do, but who you are. It’s a way of living and bringing compassion, commitment and candor to each client and being there for them on a professional and personal level during a difficult time in their lives.”
Marci Martinez founded Martinez Legal, P.C. in 2017 and has been practicing law in Texas since 2008. In January Martinez Legal presented a $1,000 donation to the Denton Community Food Bank to help those in need. Martinez is involved with the North Texas Opioid Awareness Project and supports Serve Denton, according to the release.