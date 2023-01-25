Six local artists could receive $1,000 and the chance to have their artwork featured on a mural at LSA Burger Co. beginning in April.
The annual art project, launched in partnership with the Greater Denton Arts Council, invites artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to apply for participation in painting a new mural on LSA’s rooftop patio the weekend of April 21. A committee of judges will select six artists from among the submissions, each of whom will have 48 hours to complete their portion of the mural, which will remain in place for one year to highlight the work of the artists.
It's also a chance for local artists to interact with the community in a unique way, says Krit Enciso, president at Radical Hospitality Group, which owns and operates LSA.
“We’re serving food in the middle of an art show, and some of our artists have let kids put stars on the galaxy or invite families up to help paint, so it just becomes an amazing, interactive experience,” Enciso said. “As the time is crunching down, you get to see the artists help each other, too — it’s really awesome.”
Artists have free reign to create whatever they want for their mural, so long as it’s family friendly. A seventh artist is also chosen to paint a mural at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center as part of the annual event, helping celebrate the partnership between LSA and GDAC. It has been a successful one, if you ask Georgina Ngozi, executive director of GDAC.
“It makes visible the organizations who are participating, but it also gives the artists a platform to show their work,” Ngozi said. “It’s up for a year, which is pretty significant, and it gets viewed by people who are using that space, who are dining there, so it serves an inspirational purpose as well.”
Selected artists will be given a stipend for materials and $1,000 compensation for their work. They will also be invited to a meet-the-artist event at GDAC the evening of April 20 and an artist celebration at LSA the evening of April 23.