Landowners can learn more about managing their property in wet times and drought in a low-cost workshop Thursday evening, March 5, at Fair Hall, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd, sponsored by the Denton County Ag Committee.
Brian Hays, of the Noble Research Institute, will explain how to manage both livestock and wildlife during drought. Blake Alldredge, of the Upper Trinity Conservation Trust, will explain how to better manage creekside areas for both water quality and agriculture.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.