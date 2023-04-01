After being closed for a few months, the Chestnut Tree Teahouse & Bistro opened its doors to the public Saturday with a new modern look.

The redesign includes art and antiques around the restaurant, a 22-foot bar table, which is longer than the previous 12-foot table, new restrooms, tables and chairs, a sky view and more.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

