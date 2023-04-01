After being closed for a few months, the Chestnut Tree Teahouse & Bistro opened its doors to the public Saturday with a new modern look.
The redesign includes art and antiques around the restaurant, a 22-foot bar table, which is longer than the previous 12-foot table, new restrooms, tables and chairs, a sky view and more.
Owner and chef Suzanne Johnson said the downtown Denton restaurant needed a renovation and decided to go with a modern vintage design but wanted to keep the spirit of the previous restaurant look.
"I wanted to make sure that the people who have been coming here for 29 years walk in, and it still feels like The Chestnut Tree," Johnson said. "It’s the 2023 version, not the 1993 version."
Johnson got the certificate of occupancy to open Friday and decided to open the following day.
The hours after opening Saturday morning saw a few customers inside. Diners found their way inside throughout the day, with customers filling in seats during the final business hours to get their food and drinks.
Established in 1994 by Valeree Clegg and her mother, Betty, The Chestnut Tree began as an antique store with a tea room. The restaurant has since evolved with its menu throughout the years. Johnson bought the restaurant back in 2016.
Johnson said she hired designer Courtney Kennedy of Green Door Design to plan the renovations, as well as Luis and Isabel Gachuzo of Imagine Renovations to do the contract work.
While the restaurant does have new seats and tables, Johnson repainted some chairs since she dislikes waste and tried to salvage everything she could.
The restaurant needed electrical upgrades and a new air-conditioning unit. Johnson said they also decided to replace the acoustic ceiling.
They found a piece of plywood blocking an existing skylight while replacing the ceiling, which was removed to let natural light through.
As for food, the restaurant will continue to serve its full breakfast, brunch and lunch menu.
Johnson said the opening week was a little slow, but she didn’t mind since there are still things that need to be sorted out. This includes a non-working phone line that will be installed soon.
"We wanted to make sure that everything we know is going correctly before we roll out some new stuff," Johnson said.
Johnson knows the restaurant is a well-known, established business but said her two biggest focuses in growth are the weekday lunch hours and happy hour.
The restaurant's happy hour will be Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Margie Ellies will curate wines and Rosanna Iodice Cacal will have European-inspired small plates during the selected day.
Johnson said the feedback from locals has been great, with many excited to return.
Hours
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Happy Hour from 4-8 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Happy Hour from 4-8 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Happy Hour from 4- 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.