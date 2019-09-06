LongHorn Steakhouse representatives filed a preliminary application with the City of Denton to build a restaurant in front of Buc-ee's, according to documents.
Restaurant representatives submitted a pre-application to the city on Aug. 22, which is currently under review by city staff.
"At this point, we're still very early on in the process, so we don't have any concrete details to share yet," Brittan Baron, communications manager for LongHorn, said in an email.
The restaurant appears to be the first business that will be alongside Interstate 35E in front of the massive travel center.
Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Bucee's, would not comment on the retail parcels or the LongHorn Steakhouse when he was reached by phone.
When Buc-ee's got a tax incentive deal to develop in town, the seven planned pad sites in front of the center landed incentives, too. The current agreement gives a 50% sales tax rebate to Buc-ee's for 20 years if the pad site is retail or a sit-down restaurant, like LongHorn.