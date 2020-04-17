Texas unemployment officials will be able to take calls seven days a week beginning Sunday.
The Texas Workforce Commission is still working to increase its ability to take calls from newly unemployed workers at 1-800-558-8321. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are losing work in the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.
The latest calculations show Denton’s unemployment rate increased from 3% to 4% in March, slightly higher than the 3.9% rate for Denton County, but lower than the statewide rate of 4.7%.
In a news briefing Friday afternoon, agency spokesman Cisco Gamez said those unemployment rate calculations do not include the flood of claims that came later in the month.
Beginning Sunday, the agency will have seven call centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. An eighth call center will be fully operational soon. About 250 volunteers from the Texas legislative staff, both the Senate and the House of Representatives, are among those newly trained to help filers, Gamez said.
The agency is still encouraging people to file unemployment claims online. About 90% of filings can be completed on twc.texas.gov, he said.
Call center jobs are among the 500,000 listed on the agency’s website, workinTexas.com, he added.
The agency has begun processing unemployment claims from individuals who were self-employed or an independent contractor before the pandemic, thanks to federal allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Previously, such workers could not make claims against the state’s unemployment insurance because they didn’t pay into the fund.
Weekly benefits range from a minimum of $207 per week to $1,121 per week for those workers covered under the state’s unemployment insurance and/or the CARES Act. The benefits calculation depends on earnings.
The agency is still updating its system to implement an unemployment benefits extension made possible by the CARES Act. Previously, an individual could receive a maximum of 26 weeks of benefits. With additional federal money for the system, benefits can ultimately last for 39 weeks.
Gamez had two tips for filers based on common problems the agency has seen, particularly with people who’ve never filed for unemployment benefits before.
First, filers must remember that benefits don’t come automatically — they must request a benefits payment every two weeks. Information on when and how to complete those requests is providing upon filing.
Gamez encouraged filers to request payment even if their claim is still being reviewed. The agency must review claims individually before authorizing payment. Such reviews typically take three to four weeks. But the agency can catch up on payments faster if the request is already in the queue once the review is complete.
Second, filers should try to reset their passwords themselves. The website has a password reset tool that filers should try first before calling the call center.