The Spinal Decompression & Chiropractic Center in Denton recently performed their 75,000th spinal decompression session, the center announced in early March.
The practice, opened by Vince Baugher 23 years ago, provides adjustments and traditional chiropractic care for patients of all ages. The center specializes in treating bulging and herniated discs and was the first in Denton County to offer spinal decompression treatment options in 2003, according to the announcement.
Baugher expanded the practice in the fall and brought on a third practitioner, Chad Kirkpatrick, to assist with the center’s expanded client base. The practice has received a Best of Denton award for five consecutive years.