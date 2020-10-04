With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing typical business models out the window, some local bars have been able to re-open through partnerships with food trucks and other food businesses, most of which have benefited all involved.
Bars, defined in Texas as businesses that make over 51% of their sales from alcohol, must remain closed — but East Side Denton re-opened in early September after obtaining a food and beverage subordinate license, allowing food truck sales and all pre-packaged food options to count in its favor to ensure less than half of its sales are alcohol.
East Side owner John Williams, who also owns the re-opened Oak St. Drafthouse and Miss Angeline’s, said he buys food products from local businesses like Ten:One Artisan Cheese, Kitty’s Scratch Kitchen and Spread Happiness Nut Butters at retail prices and then sells them at his bars, both supporting those businesses and increasing his percentage of food sales.
Food trucks, which operate around the bars and at the nearby Austin St. Truck Stop, keep all of the income from their sales, which are also put toward that percentage.
“Because we needed to sell some more food, I created a little idea in my head where people from Denton could help us out by keeping us open and I could help them [the businesses] out by selling their things,” Williams said.
The “bar vibe” is still there, Williams said, but customers must sit at tables rather than walking up to bartenders and wear masks away from those tables, in addition to following other protocols that were enacted earlier this year.
“We were expecting about half of what we were doing before and it’s kind of in line there,” Williams said. “It’s getting easier and easier over time — just being able to open is a blessing.”
Cokeisha Avery owns Mudea’s Cafe, one of the food trucks operating around the bars, and said partnering with them has given her exposure she didn’t get until she started downtown in late September.
Avery started the Denton-based soul food business from her home in June and began running it full-time soon-after, when she was laid off from her job. She began utilizing a food truck in July and in September approached Williams about setting up near the bars.
“It’s just crazy how my recognition has really went up in the last week that I’ve been working with these guys,” Avery said. “After the first night of me being there, there were people young and old who said ‘I heard about this place, I had to come try it.’ It’s made a huge impact.”
Yesika Horton, who runs Denton-based Spread Happiness Nut Butters, said she had already known Williams and reached out to him when she found out he was looking for vendors. His bars are selling her business’s various nut spreads, a partnership she said is important as local businesses working through the pandemic.
“There’s so many connections within a partnership,” said Horton, who participates in many community markets to promote her business. “People will walk by and say ‘Oh, I saw that at Oak St.’”