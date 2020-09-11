On Tuesday, Sept. 1, PointBank was awarded the “Doing Well by Doing Good Award” in the second annual MasterCard Community Institution Segment Awards.
The Denton bank, which has been operating in Denton County for over 130 years, was awarded for its notable charitable contributions and best use of assets in community service.
In 2019, PointBank was responsible for allocating more than $250,000 to over 150 organizations. Their charitable partnerships include working with the North Texas Athletics program for its first-annual “Touchdowns for a Cause” and “Hoops for Hunger” campaigns to support local charities.