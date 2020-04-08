For Denton’s small-business owners and their employees, the COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic — businesses are faced with cratering revenue streams and disrupted supply chains, while their employees grapple against financial calamity.
Meanwhile, the Denton Chamber of Commerce, an alliance of local businesses and people who support economic growth, has compiled a list of loans and grants aimed at assisting its economic partners. Although resources are not administered by the chamber, Erica Pangburn, president of the chamber, said most of its affiliates qualify for relief.
“Each of these relief funds come with different qualifiers and repayment options, in the case of loans,” Pangburn said. “Ninety-five percent of our membership qualifies for relief, which includes businesses of less than 100 employees.”
Most inquiries have been related to Small Business Administration disaster loans and SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, Pangburn said. Disaster loans are designed to provide economic relief to impacted business owners, while the PPP incentivizes small businesses to keep employees on the payroll.
For small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, owners are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of up to $10,000; however, certain eligibility requirements exist, such as having no more than 500 total employees. The loan is available to small businesses and private and nonprofit organizations, according to the SBA.
Marty Rivers, president of American National Bank & Trust and vice chairman of economic development for the Denton chamber, said the situation has evolved rapidly since late March and that many individuals are facing uncertainty.
“There’s a lot of questions about processes and procedures, what qualifies, to what do the banks do after we fund the loans to get reimbursement — it’s a fluid situation right now,” he said. “The main concern I’m hearing is that the government is going to run out of money with this paychecks program. SBA is a first-come, first-served program, even during normal times.”
Small businesses may apply for paycheck loans through any banking institution or credit union that is federally insured, including participating farm credit system institutions. The loan has a two-year maturity with an interest rate of 1% — meanwhile, if 75% of funds are used for payroll, the loan will be forgiven, per SBA.
The program, which began accepting applications on April 3, will be available, for now, until at least June 30.
While several people have applied for disaster loans, Rivers said he has not spoken with anyone who has been approved; however, he said resources of both the chamber and banking have been geared toward assisting with PPP applications. Rivers said the PPP loan volume tripled from the weekend through Monday, with new applications daily.
“We’ve received hundreds of applications and are funding millions of dollars,” Rivers said of PPP loan applications.
Matt Fisher, owner of West Oak Coffee Bar on the Square, said his businesses have applied for relief; however, with an influx of companies seeking relief amid the economic downturn, he said he hasn’t heard about his status.
“We did finally apply for the [Paycheck Protection Program], but I don’t know if we’re going to receive any of that,” Fisher said. “The obvious goal of that is to get our people paid and to get rent paid, but I haven’t heard anything back on that yet.”
Meanwhile, Bobby Mullins, owner of Armadillo Ale Works, said he has applied for both the disaster loan and the paycheck protection program. The downtown craft brewery’s taproom is closed, but Armadillo has been filling to-go orders.
Mullins said he has received little word, if any, about the status of his applications or when financial disbursements will occur.
“I was on hold with the [Small Business Administration] for about an hour, and when I finally got connected to someone, they said that they received my application but have not processed it,” Mullins said. “They cannot tell me when it’s going to be processed, when I’m going to find out anything or when money will be released,” similar to his situation with PPP.
Mullins, whose primary banking partner is Chase Bank, said he has received zero notification on the status of his paycheck protection application; however, with mounting frustration, he said he has switched to a Denton banking provider.
“I’m going to move to a local bank, which has already been able to start helping [Armadillo Ale],” Mullins said about banking with American National Bank & Trust. “We’ve been banking with Chase for 11 years, but their online portal for loan applications isn’t working, and no one is answering my questions.”
Last month, Congress approved $350 billion in small-business loans as part of the stimulus bill designed to help stabilize the economy during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and congressional leaders discussed an additional $250 billion for the small-business loan program. The Senate is expected to take up the vote as soon as Thursday.