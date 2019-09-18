Lion & Crown
Lion & Crown Public House. 

 Hutch Ice/Contributed photo

After four months in operation, Lion & Crown Public House closed its location on the downtown Square.

This was the third location for the restaurant, which started in Addison and also has a location in Allen. 

Alex Payne, owner of real estate company Axis Realty Group and the property's broker, confirmed that the restaurant would close and Axis is seeking a new tenant for the spot. 

The restaurant closed Tuesday, and workers hauled tables and equipment out of the two-story space Wednesday afternoon. 

JENNA DUNCAN can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @jennafduncan.

