After four months in operation, Lion & Crown Public House closed its location on the downtown Square.
This was the third location for the restaurant, which started in Addison and also has a location in Allen.
Alex Payne, owner of real estate company Axis Realty Group and the property's broker, confirmed that the restaurant would close and Axis is seeking a new tenant for the spot.
The restaurant closed Tuesday, and workers hauled tables and equipment out of the two-story space Wednesday afternoon.