Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week.
Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company, bought by Northrock Construction in April, was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
No severance or unused paid time off was offered, the employees confirmed.
Executives Johnny Gann, Kenneth Williamson and Eric Peterman, who owned both Northrock and Links after the April acquisition, could not be reached for comment. The Links Construction website and Facebook pages were pulled down following the closure.
Former employees estimate that between 30 and 50 people were employed at Links at the time of the closure.
Employees said a skeleton crew was kept on to complete outstanding bonded projects. City of Denton staff confirmed the city had no active contracts with the company.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.