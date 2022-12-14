July 2022 heat
Links Construction reportedly shuttered and laid off most of its staff Dec. 2, former employees told the Denton Record-Chronicle

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week.

Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company, bought by Northrock Construction in April, was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.

