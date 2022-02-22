Stearns Lending in Lewisville will lay off hundreds of employees next month, the company reported to the Texas Workforce Commission in January.
Stearns' wholesale department, located in the company's corporate headquarters in Lewisville, will be shut down. All 348 department employees will be permanently let go March 13, according to information submitted under TWC's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act. The Act requires employers with 100 or more full-time workers to give 60 days' notice in advance of mass layoffs in certain circumstances.
The company first sent notice to TWC Jan. 6 that the support unit for SoFi operations at the company would be dissolved, initially impacting 66 employees. A second set of separations was set to occur Jan. 31, impacting the remaining 27 employees. A follow-up notice sent January 12 informed TWC of the 348 employees impacted by the impending closure of the wholesale department.
Employees have been notified of their separation dates and are being provided 60 days of working notice, pay and benefits in compliance with WARN, according to the letter.
Phone calls to Stearns Lending were not returned as of Tuesday afternoon. The privately held company was founded in 1989 and employs between 1,001 and 5,000 employees nationwide, according to Yahoo! Finance.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.