Denton vintage shop Les Muses has reopened in a bigger location after three months of closure.
The shop, which was formerly located at 209 W. Hickory St., is now open in its new location at 121 N. Elm St. The 3,000-square-foot space is roughly double the size of the shop's old location, allowing owners Dawn and Richard Gaston to expand their selection of vintage clothing.
The Gastons signed the lease on the new space in January. The shop's atmosphere and decor are inspired by the department store dressing rooms of the 1950s and ’60s. The shop features a back room, which will allow Les Muses to establish an online shop and have a dedicated place to fill orders, Dawn 121 N. Elm St. said.
"We were very excited we were able to do that and actually come out on the other side in a better situation with being able to double our size," she said. "Since we've been here, we have really increased our volume of sales and the public is starting to get to know where we are. We're really excited about it."
The expanded retail floor space, which is roughly 2,500 square feet, also means the store can introduce a designer section that will feature new and vintage pieces from popular designers like Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, Dawn Gaston said. They also plan to carry more men's clothing items.