Downtown breakfast and lunch spot Legends Diner will permanently close next week, ownership confirmed Tuesday.
Business has suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic and downtown construction, making it difficult to stay afloat as a new restaurant, co-owner Wayne LaCombe said. Recent health struggles also prompted LaCombe and his wife, Kat, to close the business and retire for the second time. The diner’s last day of operation will be Aug. 29.
“If business was going great — no COVID, no construction — we’d have made arrangements to have somebody come in and take my spot,” Wayne said. “But business is so bad, it’s just not worth it.”
Denton’s Pecan Creek Tributary 4 project has been an ongoing source of downtown construction since it began in July 2019. The first two phases of the project — which involved work on Elm and Locust streets — are now complete, and the next two phases are in the final design stages.
The retro 1950s-style diner, which opened at 508 S. Elm St. in October 2019, made waves in March when a pink sign on the front door told customers they’d be met with a $50 “surcharge” if ownership had to “explain why masks are mandatory … $75 if I have to hear why you disagree.” Many of the diners’ regular customers were over 60 years old and susceptible to the virus, and the LaCombes would have to shut down if they got sick, they told The Dallas Morning News.
The LaCombes are Air Force veterans who have lived in Denton more than 40 years.
