Studio by Sally stylist Kaci Currie performs a Bondbar Blowout on Alexya Williams' hair on Monday afternoon. Denton-based Sally Beauty recently opened the store and DIY salon at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace in Denton.
Traditional salon appointments can be expensive and take weeks or even months to book, but coloring your hair at home can be just as intimidating — and can go wrong fast. That’s why the creators of a new-to-Denton DIY salon concept hope to bridge the gap.
Studio by Sally Beauty, now open at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, is the first DIY salon concept launched by the national brand, which is headquartered in Denton. The 2,500-square-foot space will offer the same range of products as traditional Sally stores, but with a significant addition — customers can book appointments with licensed stylists who will guide them through the DIY hair color-and-style experience in-house.
It’s an idea that was inspired by Sally customers, says Brenda Rutenber, Sally Beauty stores group vice president.
“We really recognized there was a piece missing and it was that hands-on education,” Rutenber said. “When you go to a salon today, quite frequently you don’t have any idea what’s actually being put on your hair, so in a lot of ways, the intent here is to take away some of the mystery and replace it with competence.”
Clients book a customized experience online before coming to the studio, where a stylist can help them pick out products to take home or, if they want, get them started with the mixing and coloring process in the salon, giving them the knowledge to confidently color themselves.
One-on-one color services include all-over color, root touch up, highlights, blonding and color removal, while a styling session could cover anything from basic styling to silk press or blowout.
“They literally can video themselves as they’re doing it on their own device so they can take it home, they can review it,” Sally Beauty Holdings President John Goss said. “It’s all part of how the salon has been designed to be really DIY-centric, as opposed to a traditional salon today, where you just sit in a chair and get your hair done.”
The salon also offers small group classes for all-over color and root touch-ups. Free workshops and events, running 45 minutes to an hour and led by stylists or product vendors, are also in the works. Covering everything from basic hair education to styling and the latest color trends, the stand-alone events will be open for anyone to join.
“We want to connect with the universities, we want to connect with the different groups and cater to what they’re looking for, which is different than what we’re able to do across our full fleet across the country,” Rutenber said. “This is a much more personalized, community connection.”
The Sally Beauty at 600 W. University Drive at Denton Center closed to make way for the new concept, though Goss assures that the full range of Sally products can be found just down the road at the studio.
Five additional Studio concepts are slated to open this fiscal year, though locations haven’t been announced. Sally Beauty is also piloting new technology in 75 of its stores that allows customers to connect with licensed stylists virtually to ask questions and help them select products.
“It came from our customers — understanding the services and information they want to give them the confidence to use the product,” Goss said. “Now we’re going to have multiple ways to do that.”