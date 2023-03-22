Traditional salon appointments can be expensive and take weeks or even months to book, but coloring your hair at home can be just as intimidating — and can go wrong fast. That’s why the creators of a new-to-Denton DIY salon concept hope to bridge the gap.

Studio by Sally Beauty, now open at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, is the first DIY salon concept launched by the national brand, which is headquartered in Denton. The 2,500-square-foot space will offer the same range of products as traditional Sally stores, but with a significant addition — customers can book appointments with licensed stylists who will guide them through the DIY hair color-and-style experience in-house.

Studio by Sally Beauty stylists Kaci Currie and Lisa Mitchell color and blow-dry their clients' hair Monday. 
Guided by a stylist, customer Alexya Williams tries techniques on her own hair as part of the DIY process of Studio by Sally.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

