Leadership institute announces 2020 class
The North Texas Business Council for the Arts announced 16 members of the Leadership Arts Institute have graduated from both Denton and Collin counties, according to a news release.
The ninth-month leadership program prepares graduates for board positions in North Texas arts organizations under the directives of the Business Council for the Arts, Leadership Arts Institute. The Class of 2020, according to the release, raised more than $4,000 and partnered with the city of Frisco to create a 150-square-foot mural for the Frisco Discovery Center.
The deadline for the Class of 2021 Leadership Arts Institute is July 31.
For more information, visit http://ntbca.org/lai/ or contact program director Chelsea Holmes at 972-991-8300, ext. 605.