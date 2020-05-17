Denton home sales sank 19% during April as the coronavirus and extended lockdowns hit the area housing market. Pending home sales slid 12% last month. Median prices rose 5.9% while average home prices rose 5.5% to $285,007. The supply of homes in the city of Denton fell to 2.2 months. Those were the good numbers. Denton and Denton County fared better than many North Texas submarkets in April.
Home sales fell 18% in North Texas. Pending home sales slid even further, falling 24%. Despite the noticeable seasonal increase in activity during the past few weeks, it is obvious the seasonal rush of activity is going to be muted in 2020. With over 33 million Americans filing for unemployment during the past two months, what else would you expect?
On the bright side, Dallas-Fort Worth home prices are holding up very well so far. The median price of a DFW home rose 4.9% year-over-year in April to $278,000. Average home prices in the DFW area were basically unchanged, falling 0.1% to $321,104. Both median and average price per square foot were at record highs for the month of April. Buyers continue to sacrifice size and space as they look to keep total prices and payments affordable.
Home affordability was aided by record low mortgage interest rates in April. Without those record low rates, the DFW real estate market would be getting hit even harder than it is. Buyers with good credit and income profiles are looking at the best mortgage rates we have ever seen. Borrowers with less than prime credit are getting hit with higher rates and fees in many cases as originators and servicers look to shore up the risk profiles of their mortgage portfolios.
New home sales helped to ease some of the pain of a steep decline in overall sales activity last month. The COVID-19 downturn has widened the gap between new and existing home sales. With more existing homeowners holding inventory off the market, new home sales have benefited from the continued demand for homes.
Sales of existing homes fell 20% in the DFW area in April, but sales of new construction fell only 9%. Pending sales for existing DFW homes plummeted 30% last month while pending sales of new homes actually rose 6%. Builders are no doubt thanking their lucky stars that the market is not currently flooded with inventory, at least not yet. Overall months of supply dipped 15% in April to 2.8 months of inventory.
The preference for new construction during the COVID-19 downturn was also prevalent in Denton County, one of the fastest growing areas in North Texas. Denton County saw home sales fall 13% in April while pending sales slid 19%. Pending sales of existing homes fell 26%, while pending sales of new construction rose 3%. Median home prices in Denton County were flat in April while the average price of Denton County home rose 2.1% to $365,165. Prices of new homes in Denton County continued to fall, with the median price of new construction dropping 8.9% to $325,990. The average price of a new Denton County home fell 6.7% to $374,628.
With unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression, it is not surprising that buyers are looking for affordable homes. The top-down housing market correction which started in 2018 resumed with COVID-19. Home sales plummeted 40% last month in the University Park/Highland Park area while pending sales cratered by more than 60%. Average home prices in this tony Dallas submarket plunged 37% to a bargain price of only $958,590.
Frisco joined the party in April as home sales fell 33% and pending sales declined 36%. If it weren’t for the sale of some expensive new homes in Frisco in April, the 0.2% decline in median overall prices would have been worse.
For the time being, home inventory in North Texas is still low by historical standards. This is providing support to local home prices with demand that is still relatively solid. There is no guarantee this dynamic will hold. If we get through the summer and unemployment levels don’t improve, we could be looking at a much different scenario. No one really knows how this is going to play out, as the situation is very fluid.
The Federal Reserve has gone full Japan in its efforts to bail out Wall Street and corporate America. The Fed’s balance sheet has exploded to over $6.7 trillion in the process. Stock prices have rebounded sharply, but that trickle-down monetary heroin isn’t saving the real economy. As Americans are experiencing first hand, the Fed’s stated mandate of full employment is a comical joke. The Fed’s stimulus efforts thus far haven’t brought us any closer to full employment.
After a massive increase in the Fed’s balance sheet during the past two months, the pace of the Fed’s QE has tapered off now that the stock market has been rescued from the brink. Unfortunately, the stock market is NOT the real economy, particularly for the 85-90% of Americans who have little or no money invested in it. This goes to the heart of the Federal Reserve’s credibility trap.
Here’s what every Denton area family needs to understand. With the money the Federal Reserve effectively printed during just the past two months to bail out banks, corporations and hedge funds, the government could have sent a check for more than $18,000 to every American family to shore up their finances.
Of course, we know that’s not what happened. If you were lucky you received a check for $1200. Many people are still waiting for stimulus checks or unemployment benefits, hoping the money arrives in time to avoid defaulting on payments. Last week the Texas Workforce Commission was still overloaded, taking nearly a million calls per day as people all across Texas tried to access promised unemployment benefits. For Wall Street, the helicopter money arrived in spades with virtually no questions asked.
Thousands of Texans still can’t access unemployment benefits, but last week the Federal Reserve began buying corporate bond ETF’s. That tells you everything you need to know about where working Americans fall in the line of federal government priorities.
For the week ending May 6, the Fed’s balance sheet grew by $66 billion. That was in a single week! That was the smallest increase during the past two months, but the amount of liquidity being thrown at the “system” to keep up appearances still dwarfs the monthly totals we saw during QE 1, 2 or 3 following the Great Recession.
Similar to the response following the Great Recession, government and Federal Reserve stimulus efforts have been largely directed to banks, corporations and existing asset holders. COVID-19 policy responses are exacerbating wealth and income inequality even further in the U.S. This will make any real “recovery” very problematic to say the least. The deflationary forces fostered by Federal Reserve during the last decade are only picking up steam. That means the bifurcation in the real estate market will continue as well.