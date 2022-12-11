During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks.
Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store's parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports Latino vendors and showcases their items to the community.
“We need more representation of who we are as Latinos in Denton, and having that support in supporting each other is going to help as small businesses grow together,” Ordoñez said.
Ordoñez said the event also helps support local businesses and families.
Eduardo Camargo of Que Pica Candy sold chile mix candies that included chile gushes, watermelon gummies and rim dip. The business was founded in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the treats initially were enjoyed mostly by friends and family. Camargo said the business expanded, and there were sometimes so many online orders that demand exceeded supply.
“A lot of people say that they try to kind of hide [the candy] because if they try to show it at family gatherings, everybody's getting it and trying to take it away, and then they come by and buy some more,” Camargo said.
Camargo said it’s nice to see Latino vendors supporting each other and trying to help one another.
“It's great to see them [Ordoñez] hosting events, and to help other small Latino business owners come together and help grow their business,” Camargo said.
Naylein and her sister, Jasmine Ibarra, sold handmade accessories and hand-painted paintings at the market. It was their first time selling their products in a marketplace.
Naylein based her paintings on her childhood with their grandparents, and Jasmine helped make the accessories.
“I made them [paintings] because it just reminds me of my childhood and going into my grandmother's kitchen,” Naylein said.
Norma Rodriguez of Catalina Clay Co. sold handcrafted polymer clay products and accessories at the market.
Rodriguez said she started her business around the start of the pandemic and, this year, has begun to showcase her accessories around the Denton County area.
“It's really for anyone — these earrings have a different variety of styles,” Rodriguez said.
Alejandra Catalina of Frida & Catalina sold custom embroidery and accessories products.
Catalina said she had sold her products for about three years. Her knowledge and work stems from efforts to redesign and reuse clothing for herself.
“Like, I added even more color because I didn't want to get rid of some clothes that I really loved,” Catalina said.
Chrysta Miller of Cookies by Chrysta said she has sold her decorated cookies for over five years. Her business started after she took cookies to a party and received good feedback.
“After about a year and a half, I was able to quit my job and go full time,” Miller said.
Some of her cookie designs border on the risqué, which has garnered her some attention in the North Texas area.
Miller said it was important for her to see the Latino vendors at the market.
“It’s awesome to have a whole market with the Latino community,” Miller said.
Ordoñez plans to have another market next year and aims to have one every month.
