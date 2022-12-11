During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks.

Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store's parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports Latino vendors and showcases their items to the community.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you