KWA Construction, a general contractor specializing in multi-family developments, has finished construction on The Village at Rayzor Ranch, a luxury apartment complex located at the Rayzor Ranch Town Center.
“The Village at Rayzor Ranch is a debut product type for the Denton market. As the community integrates into the larger Rayzor Ranch development, it provides premium luxury and convenience that is unmatched,” KWA Construction President Brian Webster said in a news release . “Its design quality and sought-after amenities ensure it has a competitive advantage over neighboring developments in the area.”
The Village, a 300-unit complex, offers studio apartments, one and two-bedroom units and a range of amenities, such as concierge services, a fitness and yoga studio, coworking office studios and a dog park with a groom station.