180904_drc_news_kroger_5JW.JPG (copy)

The Kroger on Teasley Lane is hosting a reopening on Wednesday. 

 DRC file photo

The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning.

The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit Denton Community Food Center, and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon cutting.

AMBER GAUDET 

