The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning.
The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit Denton Community Food Center, and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon cutting.
The first 200 shoppers will receive a coupon for a free breakfast, and customers can win sports memorabilia and event tickets during the festivities. The store’s fuel center will also offer 20 cents off per gallon, with no fuel points required, through Jan. 17.
The reopening event starts at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at 5021 Teasley Lane.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.