Renee Ferguson, owner of Junk King North Texas in Aubrey, was recently presented with the “Best Year Over Year” award for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junk King, a national junk removal and hauling company, honored Ferguson during its annual conference, which was hosted virtually this year.
Discussions during the conference focused on challenges and successes amidst the pandemic and how Junk King could best serve the community as an essential business.
“I’m humbled to receive this award,” Ferguson said in a news release announcing the honor. “My crew and I are always thinking of ways to innovate and make people excited about junk removal, and this award demonstrates our commitment to the local community.”
Moving forward, Ferguson said Junk King will continue to focus on helping to lower the community’s collective footprint in landfills.