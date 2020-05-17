"Expect some retracement ... but I do not think we’re going to get close to those March 23 lows.”
— Wharton Business School professor Jeremy Siegel
Coming out of the great financial crisis of 2008-2009, Jeremy Siegel was one of the first to predict the Dow Jones Industrial Average would rocket past 20,000 in the coming years. Still shell-shocked from the extreme sell-off over the previous few years, and the fitfully slow recovery, most pundits panned the prediction.
In the midst of our current COVID-19 health and economic crisis, many find it hard to explain the strong market bounce off the March lows. Yet, Siegel is out once again, predicting those lows will not be seen again this year.
Several prominent investors disagree.
Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, also known as the “Bond King”, said in an interview last week that a retest of the recent lows is very plausible. With 36-plus million people having filed for unemployment, all the jobs created since the Great Financial Crisis have been lost. Gundlach is shorting the market.
Stanley Druckenmiller, who worked alongside George Soros before founding his hedge fund Duquesne Capital, told the Economic Club of New York last Tuesday that he’s never seen a time when the risk of owning stocks so outweighed the potential gain.
Appaloosa Management founder David Tepper said last week the current market is the most overvalued he has seen since 1999. His comments helped escalate a stock sell-off in the middle of the week.
To some degree, all these comments are correct. Given the plummeting sales and mounting losses due to the forced economic shutdown, stocks look expensive using some metrics.
Using simplistic measures like the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the S&P 500, the “broad market” now trades above 20 times estimated 2020 earnings. Historically, this measure has averaged 15 to 16 times.
If earnings keep falling because of the Coronavirus lockdowns, the market PE multiple could top the levels seen when the dot.com bubble burst. But, if you believe the economy will begin opening up this summer, and things start returning to normal sometime next year, the market looks less expensive compared to estimated 2021 earnings — trading for about 17 times estimated S&P 500 earnings.
As Barron’s points out, “17-times is still a little high, historically speaking, but PE multiples are also tied to interest rates. Stock returns are linked to all other returns on a relative basis.” If interest rates fall, PE ratios tend to rise.
The 10-year U.S. government bond yields less than 1%, down from about 2.4% a year ago. That could imply higher PE ratios are more likely ahead.
In fact, a contrarian perspective shows stocks are cheaper than they have been since the 1950s. According to Bank of America, if you compare the dividend yield of the S&P 500 to the bond yield of 10-year treasuries, the S&P 500 delivers nearly 3-times as much income as the government alternative. From that perspective, stocks are very attractive versus bonds.
The reality is, no one knows. Lot’s of folks consumed air time and print columns over the last 10-years with perspectives on where the market was headed. Few thought the S&P would be 5X higher a decade after their 2009 lows and no one saw COVID-19 coming.
The most important thing is to think about long-term dynamics and opportunities. Ten-year bonds offering 0.62% could continue to rally in price if the U.S. follow the European trajectory of negative interest rates. But, do you need to make that bet?
There are lots of high-quality companies, offering strong long-term growth prospects with dividends well in excess of bond alternatives. Those seem like much easier wagers.
While it’s tough to think about markets rebounding so quickly with 36 million people unemployed, we also have to acknowledge markets are FORWARD looking. While the economy was still in the doldrums in late-2009, market indices had begun to rally meaningfully as they looked ahead.
With the world economy beginning to open up after COVID-19 lockdowns, and more than $10 TRILLION of fiscal and monetary stimulus sloshing around, late 2020 and 2021 could see a significant surge of activity and inflation.
Oil has already rallied more than $60 barrel, albeit off of weird negative prices. Even so, with activity picking up and supply being shut down, Goldman Sachs is predicting oil could be back in the 60s next year.
What else could rally back to where they were before this all happened?
Large U.S. government debt loads could imply low-interest rates will remain for a long time. This would benefit growthy, tech names.
Alternatively, all this stimulus could be the straw that breaks the inflation-camel’s back. This would benefit companies who earn more with higher interest rates, gold and other hard assets.
In general, select cyclicals should perform well as economy re-opens, but airlines, hotels, casinos and related plays could be longer victims of this pandemic.