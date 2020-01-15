“The current federal deficit tops 4% of GDP – a modern, peacetime, late-cycle first.”
— James Grant
Most investors celebrated the close of 2019 with fanfare and high-fives. After falling off a cliff in December 2018, the markets roared back last year. In 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just over 22%; the S&P 500 added over 28%; and the tech-heavy NASDAQ surged some 35%.
You could cite several reasons for markets hitting new highs. Many point to the detente in the dreaded global trade war supporting global growth.
Others might point to the three short-term rate cuts by the Federal Reserve last year. This reversal of the 2018 rate hikes has driven a resurgence in the tech-heavy and profit-light market names.
Still others might credit the stealth money printing scheme launched in September. Following a spike in interbank lending rates that month, the Fed stepped in to provide nearly $6 trillion of liquidity.
Yes, that is a lot of liquidity.
We could also turn to the quote at the top of this column, lifted from the recent Grant’s Interest Rate Observer. While the Fed has carried much of the water to support the market the last 10 years, Congress and the White House seem to be stepping up their game.
The current package of federal spending this year is expected to create a budget deficit of more than 4% of GDP. Never before have we spent so much when not at war or climbing out of a recession.
All of these factors (and others to be sure) combined to power strong market returns in 2019. So, what should we expect in 2020?
Well, the first couple of weeks of January have continued the trend, with all market indices continuing to hit new highs.
A report from Stansberry Research reviewed market data going back to 1963 compared S&P 500 returns 6, 12, and 14 months after it hits a new high versus other times. In every period, the market was higher.
The conclusion: New market highs beget even more market highs.
That’s bullish for 2020.
Even so, with contra-indicators measures (like the “Buffett Index”) also hitting new highs, it makes sense to proceed with caution.
The “Buffett index” was a simple measure coined by investing legend Warren Buffett during the dot-com craze when he compared the combined market capitalization of all U.S. stock to the U.S. GDP.
In late 1999, it was at an all-time high. Markets collapsed a few months later.
The new market highs of today have also propelled the Buffett Index to new highs… but perhaps the collapse has/will come outside the public markets.
Even as public markets as measured by the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ hit new highs, private equity valuations came unglued last year. WeWork and their private market collapse may be the Pets.com of this generation.
The last few months have brought report after report of massive layoffs at once highly valued, well-funded, money-losing privately held businesses. So far this has not spilled over to the markets where most of you readers invest your IRAs. But this too is a sign of caution.
And of course, the Iowa caucuses are just a couple weeks away. With the official launch of the 2020 election season investors must reckon with the prospects of a less business friendly administration sitting in the Oval Office later this year.
Regardless of how the elections turn, 2020 promises to be an interesting year in the markets.
Jonathon Fite is a managing partner of KMF Investments, a Texas-based pure pay-for-performance hedge fund. He is also a professor with the G. Brint Ryan College of Business at the University of North Texas. This column is provided for general interest only and should not be construed as a solicitation or personal investment advice. Comments may be sent to email@KMFInvestments.com.